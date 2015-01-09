Jan 9 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. :
* In comparison to same period of previous year, H1 sales
grow by 6 percent to roughly 2.83 billion euros ($3 billion)
* H1 profit before interest and taxes (EBIT) rises by 29
percent to 221 million euros
* Forecast for increase in FY sales and returns confirmed
* Confirms forecast for current fiscal year 2014/2015 and
will continue seeking to increase sales and adjusted earnings,
at group level, somewhere in middle single-digit percentage
range
* In H1, company's financial liabilities could be further
reduced by 168 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8484 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)