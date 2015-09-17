BERLIN, Sept 17 Hella, a German
manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, cautioned on
Thursday that it expects a hit to full-year earnings from the
failure of a supplier in China.
Hella, best known for making high-powered headlamps for
cars, listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange last November and
is due to join the German index of mid-caps later this
month.
Hella said in a statement the failure of a Chinese supplier
for injection moulding components had led to negative one-off
charges in the first quarter and the rest of the financial year
of up to 50 million euros ($57 million).
That would mean that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
would likely fall for the full year, while it confirmed its
forecast for sales growth in the middle to high single-digit
percentage range.
Preliminary figures put first quarter EBIT at 69 million
from 95 million a year ago, while sales were up 14 percent to
1.5 billion.
To protect its supply chain from the failure, it said the
production of the affected intermediate products was being
reorganised, leading to "considerable" extra costs.
