* Price range set at 25-28 euros a share
* Books close on Thursday
* Trading to start on Nov. 11
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 Hella, a German manufacturer of
auto headlights and electronics, will have a market value of 3.1
billion euros ($3.9 billion) if it sells shares at the top of
its target price range in a flotation next week.
Hella, known for high-power headlamps on rally cars, said on
Monday that it is offering shares in a 25 to 28 euros ($31-35)
price range, with its stock scheduled to start trading on
Tuesday, November 11.
The share sale comes after Hella placed 11.1 million new
shares with institutional investors at 25 euros apiece on
Friday, raising 278 million euros for the company.
An additional 5.75 million shares, which are being offered
in this week's bookbuilding which closes after only four days on
Thursday, come from the holdings of family shareholders.
"Demand is strong, as there are few other IPOs on the market
right now," a person familiar with the deal said.
While the amount raised from initial public offerings (IPOs)
in Europe quadrupled year-on-year in the first nine months of
2014 to a total $55.5 billion, enthusiasm has cooled in recent
weeks due to sliding equity markets.
In Germany, online classifieds group Scout24 and cable group
Tele Columbus have postponed planned
listings.
"Hella opted for the absolute minimum in transaction risk.
The bulk of the shares have already been sold and Hella will
list no matter what," the person familiar with the transaction
said.
In a similarly structured transaction in 2013, chemicals
group Evonik went public after placing shares with
investors ahead of the listing.
Hella, whose family owners have vowed to hold on to a
shareholding of at least 60 percent until 2024, is planning to
use the IPO proceeds to fund international expansion and
innovation.
With a free float of 15 percent after the IPO, Hella may
qualify for inclusion in Germany's small cap index in
March. Its goal of becoming a member of the midcap index
, however, would remain out of reach until some family
owners sell down shares after a six month lock-up period.
Hella, which employs 31,000 staff, generated earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 650 million
euros in its 2013-14 financial year on sales of 5.34 billion
euros.
Bankhaus Lampe and Citigroup are organising the flotation.
