WELLINGTON Aug 1 NZ's Hellaby Holdings Ltd

* To write down goodwill in shoe businesses by NZ$26.9 million ($22.85 million)

* Write off follows two years of below-expectation performance

* Net profit before the goodwill write off still seen in line with or to slightly exceed around NZ$25 million

* Goodwill write off better reflects market conditions and performance

Because write-down non-cash, won't affect final dividend ($1 = 1.1770 New Zealand Dollars)