BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
NICOSIA Feb 27 Cyprus's Hellenic Bank posted a net loss of 118.6 million euros ($133 million) in 2014, the lender said on Friday, saying it had raised its provisions by 47.5 percent.
The bank, which had recorded a 190.9 million euro loss in 2013, said its operating profit before provisions amounted to 157.8 million euros last year, up 22 percent. It made a net profit in the fourth quarter, it said.
Cypriot banks are struggling with a surge in non-performing loans, partly because of a change in definition introduced by the island's central bank in 2013, and a recession which has pushed unemployment to above 15 percent. ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by David Holmes)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only