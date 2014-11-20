BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20 Hellenic Exchanges SA :
* Said on Wednesday no specific decision has been made concerning the policy for special dividends for the next three years
* Said announcement is related to reports that have appeared in the press earlier that day
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited