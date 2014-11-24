UPDATE 3-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
Nov 24 Hellenic Fishfarming SA
* Says the Multi Member First Instance Court of Athens rejected its restructuring plan
* Says to appeal the regulator's decision
* Says is still in search of viable solutions to continue the Co's operations Source text: bit.ly/1Fj21Lv
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be of an average amount in 2017, the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.