LONDON, March 13 Greek refiner Hellenic is expected to restart its Elefsis refinery in June, when upgrade work is set to be completed, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The upgrade work will not increase the plant's capacity, which will remain at 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), but will modernise various units to make output more profitable. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)