UPDATE 4-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)
LONDON, March 13 Greek refiner Hellenic is expected to restart its Elefsis refinery in June, when upgrade work is set to be completed, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The upgrade work will not increase the plant's capacity, which will remain at 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), but will modernise various units to make output more profitable. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)
BEIJING, June 12 China will speed up the closure of small-scale coal mines and strengthen inspections on safer production over the next three years, a government plan released on Monday showed.