LONDON, March 13 Greek refiner Hellenic is expected to restart its Elefsis refinery in June, when upgrade work is set to be completed, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The upgrade work will not increase the plant's capacity, which will remain at 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd), but will modernise various units to make output more profitable.

Elefsina has been shut for close to a year, as strikes and other issues have delayed the project originally scheduled for completion in 2011.

The project is however almost complete and the last phase involving testing the revamped units is already under way.

"Utility units of the Elefsis refinery upgrade have been completed and tested, while commissioning of conversion units and start up is planned in the first half of 2012" a spokesman for Hellenic said.

He added that once the refinery upgrade is complete, no further turnarounds are planned in Greece for the remainder of 2012.

Industry sources say Elefsina will restart in June, but it could take some time to iron out issues that may arise during the production of refined fuels with certain specifications.

Hellenic expects sales from its newly upgraded refinery at Elefsis to help the company lower its debt and become a more attractive privatisation target.

The company has 350 million euros of debt maturing in the final quarter of this year, with a further 1.3 billion euros in 2013.