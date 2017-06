LONDON Feb 23 Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum, which heavily relies on Iranian oil supplies, said on Thursday replacing those deliveries would be "easy" by alternative grades from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia.

The European Union will impose a ban on Iranian oil imports from July 1 and traders and analysts have said the embargo would be a major challenge for Hellenic which gets its supplies from Tehran on an open credit basis despite Greece's precarious financial situation. (Reporting by Jessica Donati and Dmitry Zhdannikov)