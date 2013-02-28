NICOSIA Feb 28 Cypriot group Hellenic Bank
posted a 2012 loss of 21.9 million euros ($29
million), compared with a loss of 99.5 million in 2011, and said
it was facing a growing downturn at home from non-performing
loans.
The bank, in which the Church of Cyprus is a major
shareholder, said on Thursday it had increased its provisions on
loan impairment 14 percent, and recorded a 45 percent increase
in net non-performing loans.
Hellenic is the third-largest Cypriot commercial bank, and
the only one of the three which has not sought state aid for
exposure to a writedown in Greek government bond values in 2011
and early 2012.
($1 = 0.7628 euro)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)