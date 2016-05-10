ATHENS May 10 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum is expected to post a 19.8 percent drop in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday, hurt by lower refining margins, according to a poll of analysts.

Core profit or underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), stripping out inventory-holding losses, is seen at 164.5 million euros ($187.2 million) in the first quarter, down from 205 million euros in the same period last year.

Including oil inventories, EBITDA is seen at 136.4 million euros, down from 155 million euros last year.

A collapse in oil prices last year hurt the refiner's oil inventories but the impact was seen milder this year.

The company operates three out of a total of four refineries in Greece and another one in Macedonia. It is also active in oil exploration and power production in a joint venture with Italy's Edison.

Following is a breakdown of analysts' forecasts:

(in euros mln)

Q1

Net Adj. EBITDA Adj.

profit net* EBITDA*

Average 33.8 56.2 136.4 164.5

Median 29.0 57.0 132.0 166.5

Highest 49.0 67.0 151.0 176.0

Lowest 24.0 45.0 128.0 150.0

Forecasts 5 5 5 6

Q1 2015 18.0 55.0 155.0 205.0

--------------------------------------------------------

Forecasts provided by: Alpha Finance, Axia Ventures Group, Deutsche Bank, Investment Bank of Greece, Pantelakis Securities and UBS.

($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)