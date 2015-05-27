* Hellenic Petroleum results due May 28 after 1420 GMT

* Higher refining margins, improved demand to boost profit

* Motor Oil results due May 27 after 1420 GMT

ATHENS, May 27 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum returned to profit in the first quarter of the year on higher refining margins and demand for heating oil, analysts polled by Reuters forecast on Wednesday.

Hellenic Petroleum is seen reporting an adjusted net profit, which strips out inventory holding losses, of 39.1 million euros ($42.6 million) in the first three months of the year, according to the average forecast of four analysts in the poll.

Hellenic Petroleum reported a loss of 19 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Including inventory losses, the refiner is expected to post a net profit of 4 million euros versus a loss of 38 million euros in the first quarter of last year.

Motor Oil, the country's second-biggest oil refiner, is expected to post an adjusted net profit of 56.3 million euros in the first quarter, up from 600,000 euros in the same period last year.

Hellenic Petroleum

Q1 2015

Net Adj. EBITDA Adj.

profit net* EBITDA* Average 4.0 39.1 144.6 189.2 Median -0.3 39.8 137.6 188.8 Highest 41.0 43.0 176.0 201.0 Lowest -14.0 34.0 108.0 178.0 Forecasts 5 4 7 8 Q1 2014 -38.0 -19.0 25.0 51.0

Motor Oil

Net Adj. EBITDA

profit net* Average 41.3 56.3 98.4 Median 42.0 50.9 97.0 Highest 42.0 81.0 101.7 Lowest 39.5 46.0 95.0 Forecasts 5 7 5 Q1 2014 -8.2 0.6 26.9 -------------------------------------------- * Adjusted figures exclude inventory holding losses and other one-off items.

Forecasts by: Alpha Finance, Axia Ventures Group, Investment Bank of Greece, Nomura, Pantelakis Securities, Piraeus Securities, Societe Generale, UBS and Wood.

($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Potter)