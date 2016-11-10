* Third-quarter underlying earnings 191 mln euros

* Lower refining margins outweighed strong exports

* Sales volume up 20 pct on record production

* Says no dividend scheduled for this year (Add quotes on dividend)

ATHENS, Nov 10 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 20 percent drop in third-quarter core profit on Thursday as strong exports failed to offset the impact of lower refining margins.

Hellenic, which owns three refineries in Greece, has spent 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to boost capacity in recent years and increase exports of diesel and gasoline to the southeastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, which together now account for more than half of its sales.

Core profit, or underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), stripping out oil inventory holdings, came in at 191 million euros ($208 million), down from 240 million euros a year earlier.

The figure exceeded analysts' forecasts for underlying EBITDA of 180.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales volume came in at 4.34 million metric tonnes, or a 20 percent rise from a year earlier.

Including oil inventories, Hellenic's EBITDA rose 74 percent to 199 million euros thanks to a rise in crude prices. Last year's profit was hit hard by a plunge in oil prices.

Hellenic said it will not distribute a dividend this year. The last time it paid one was for its 2014 financial year.

"However, we expect that in the next couple of months, maybe before the end of the year, we will be able to determine a strategy going into 2017 and further on, so that we can start making some distributions again," Chief Financial Officer Andreas Shiamishis told an analysts conference call.

He said the sale of a stake in Greece's natural gas grid DESFA would leave the company in a better position to pay a dividend.

($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Clarke)