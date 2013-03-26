* Offer priced at 195 pence per share
* Private equity owner reduces stake to 46.1 percent
* Company raises 29.9 million pounds to fund growth
* Shares flat in early trading
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 26 HellermannTyton priced
its London listing towards the bottom end of the range on
Tuesday, valuing the cabling equipment maker at 420 million
pounds ($637.7 million).
It joins a string of companies to go public in London this
month as a pick-up in markets revives demand for initial public
offerings (IPOs) after years of subdued activity.
Last week, British insurer esure, estate agent
Countrywide and wind farm investment fund Greencoat UK
Wind raised more than 1 billion pounds combined from selling
their shares in London.
HellermannTyton, which makes devices for fastening, fixing,
identifying and protecting cables, said its sale of a 50.5
percent stake in the company was priced at 195 pence per share,
compared to an original range of 190 pence to 235 pence.
The stock opened 0.5 percent higher at 196 pence on its
market debut before trading flat at 195 pence by 0805 GMT.
It raised 211.9 million pounds, with 29.9 million from the
sale of new shares going to fund the company's growth, including
an additional 40 percent of manufacturing floor space.
Existing shareholders will bank 182.1 million pounds, most
of which will go to private equity company Doughty Hanson.
Doughty Hanson, which bought HellermannTyton for 332 million
pounds in 2006, reduced its stake to 46.1 percent from 95.5
percent through the offering.
The offer size could be increased by as much as 10 percent
if an overallotment option, whereby more of Doughty Hanson's
stock could be sold if demand is strong, is exercised.
After that, Doughty Hanson has agreed not to sell any
further shares for at least six months.
Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Cazenove were joint global
coordinators and bookrunners on the sale, with Numis Securities
acting as lead manager.