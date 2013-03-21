LONDON, March 21 Cabling equipment maker HellermannTyton has received enough orders for the minimum number of shares on offer in its planned share sale, two people familiar with the matter said.

HellermannTyton, which is owned by private equity firm Doughty Hanson, plans to sell at least 50 percent of its stock in the London listing and will close the order books for the sale on Monday, the sources said, a day earlier than planned.

Last week, sources told Reuters the company had set a price range of 190 pence to 235 pence per share for the sale, which it expects will raise as much as 250 million pounds ($378.31 million).