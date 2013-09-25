LONDON, Sept 25 Private equity group Doughty
Hanson said it sold a 20.9 percent stake in cable equipment
maker HellermannTyton Group Plc for about 119 million
pounds ($191.21 million).
Doughty Hanson, which bought HellermannTyton in 2006, holds
46.6 million shares, or 21.6 percent, of the company after
Wednesday's placement.
The Europe-focused buyout firm sold 45 million shares in
HellermannTyton at 265 pence each, it said in a statement.
Shares in HellermannTyton, which makes devices for
fastening, fixing, identifying and protecting cables, closed at
282 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. The stock
has risen 45 percent since its listing in March.
Joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have
agreed to waive the Doughty Hanson Initial Public Offering lock
up, which was set to expire on Sept 29.
Numis Securites was appointed lead manager for the placing.