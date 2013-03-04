* Plans to raise 35 mln euros from new shares

* Will float a stake of at least 40 percent

* Private equity owner Doughty Hanson to reduce holding

By Isla Binnie and Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, March 4 HellermannTyton, a maker of products for cabling, plans to list at least 40 percent of its shares in London this month, allowing its private equity owner to reduce its stake.

As part of the initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Monday it intended to raise 35 million euros ($45 million) from the sale of new shares to fund growth, including adding an extra 40 percent of manufacturing floor space.

The company said its owner, private equity company Doughty Hanson, would also sell some of its holding but did not give any further detail on the likely total size of the offering, which it expects to complete towards the end of the month.

If it is valued at similar earnings multiples to comparable firms, which include Germany's ElringKlinger and Britain's Spectris, the sale could raise at least 250 million euros, two people familiar with the matter said.

HellermannTyton chief executive Steve Salmon said the money raised from the new shares would help the group deliver organic growth, which excludes acquisitions, of 3-4 percent above global industrial production, as well as fund potential small acquisitions.

After years of subdued listing activity due to the financial crisis, London has seen a resurgence in companies seeking to sell shares on its markets this year.

British home and motor insurer esure last week kicked off plans for its listing, while estate agent Countrywide is also in the process of joining the stock market.

Doughty Hanson, which bought HellermannTyton for about 300 million pounds ($458 million) in 2005, has failed to sell it twice in the past, Sky News reported in February.

Managers selling their shares will retain at least 80 percent of their interest in the company, HellermannTyton said, while Doughty Hanson has agreed not to sell down its stake further for at least six months after the stock market debut.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners, joined by Numis Securities as lead manager.