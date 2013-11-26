Nov 26 Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman
has struck a deal to buy insurance software provider Applied
Systems from Bain Capital for $1.8 billion, H&F said on Tuesday.
JMI Equity, a private equity firm focused on building
software and technology-enabled services businesses, will be
investing alongside H&F, it said, without giving details.
The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2014.
Under the terms of the agreement, members of Applied
Systems' senior management will maintain a significant ownership
position in the company, H&F said.
Reuters reported on Monday that Bain was in talks to sell
the company and that a deal could be sealed this week.
Applied Systems, founded in 1983, sells its software to
insurance agencies and brokerages. Bain acquired the University
Park, Illinois-based company from Vista Equity Partners LLC in
2006 for an undisclosed price.
"We believe Applied Systems is a uniquely positioned company
in the global insurance software market," said David Tunnell,
managing director of H&F.
"It combines the largest user base in the industry with
Applied Epic, the fastest growing new agency management system,
to be the market leader in insurance technology for deployments
both on premise and in the cloud."
Insurance software companies have been growing in recent
years on the heels of technological advances that allow
customers instant access to their insurance information.
Earlier this month, Vista's financial software company
Zywave Inc agreed to sell its insurance solutions division to
another buyout firm, Aurora Capital Group LLC, for an
undisclosed amount.