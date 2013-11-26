Nov 26 Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman
LLC (H&F) has struck a deal to buy insurance software provider
Applied Systems from Bain Capital LLC for $1.8 billion, H&F said
on Tuesday.
JMI Equity, a private equity firm focused on building
software and technology-enabled services businesses, will be
investing alongside H&F, it said, without giving details.
The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2014.
Under the terms of the agreement, Applied Systems' senior
management will maintain a significant ownership stake in the
company, H&F said.
Reuters reported on Monday that Bain was in talks to sell
the company and that a deal could be sealed this week.
Applied Systems, founded in 1983, sells its software to
insurance agencies and brokerages. Bain acquired the University
Park, Illinois-based company from Vista Equity Partners LLC in
2006 for an undisclosed price.
People familiar with the matter said on Tuesday that Bain
acquired Applied Systems for $675 million, including debt, and
Bain investors stand to get around 4.5 times their money back on
the Applied Systems investment, including dividends drawn from
the company over the years. Bain's initial equity investment in
Applied Systems, as opposed to money borrowed for the deal,
could not be learned.
"We believe Applied Systems is a uniquely positioned company
in the global insurance software market," said David Tunnell,
managing director of H&F.
"It combines the largest user base in the industry with
Applied Epic, the fastest growing new agency management system,
to be the market leader in insurance technology for deployments
both on premise and in the cloud."
Insurance software companies have been growing in recent
years on the heels of technological advances that allow
customers instant access to their insurance information.
Earlier this month, Vista's financial software company
Zywave Inc agreed to sell its insurance solutions division to
another buyout firm, Aurora Capital Group LLC, for an
undisclosed amount.