LONDON, July 3 Private equity group Hellman & Friedman said it will take a majority stake in energy analysis group Wood Mackenzie in a deal that would value the company at 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).

Vendor Charterhouse will retain a 13 percent interest in the company it acquired in 2009 for 550 million pounds.

Hellman & Friedman will take a 63 percent stake in the business, while Wood Mackenzie's management and staff will hold a 24 percent interest in the company.