FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Online meal preparation firm HelloFresh has picked Bank of America Merrill Lynch banker Christian Gaertner as its new Chief Financial Officer as the Berlin-based startup moves ahead with its plans for a stock market listing, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Gaertner, who in 2011 joined Bank of America from Goldman Sachs and oversaw the bank's equity capital markets business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, will start at HelloFresh on October 1.

He will be tasked with organising the initial public offering, which is planned to take place later this year, the sources said.

HelloFresh, majority owned by Rocket Internet, declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)