FRANKFURT, Sept 17 HelloFresh has been valued at
2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in a funding round ahead of a
possible stock market listing, the German online meal
preparation firm said on Thursday.
British investor Baillie Gifford bought a stake for 75
million euros, the Berlin-based company said. That transaction
raised the implied value of the firm from an earlier figure of
600 million euros from a previous funding round in spring, it
added.
HelloFresh also said it was considering an initial public
offering (IPO), but gave no timeframe.
But sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that the
start-up, 57-percent owned by Rocket Internet, may
launch an IPO by October as it seeks to capitalise on investor
appetite for the internet food market.
HelloFresh has 250,000 regular subscribers, serving over
four million meals a month in countries ranging from the United
States and Germany to Britain and the Benelux nations.
U.S. peer Blue Apron, which sells 3 million meals per month,
in June secured funding which valued it at more than $2 billion.
HelloFresh, founded in 2011, posted revenues of around 70
million euros in 2014. No profit figures have been released.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Pravin Char)