* HelloFresh to sell new and existing shares
* 9mo net loss 58 mln eur, sales 198 mln eur
* Income per meal 6.5 euros as of Sept. 30
(Adds IPO volume likely to be around 300 mln euros;
competitors; also changes story name to HelloFresh-IPO)
By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 Loss-making "ready to cook"
meal delivery company HelloFresh is readying a Frankfurt stock
market listing that looks to capitalise on its rapid global
expansion, rising consumer demand for convenience and investor
appetite for tech flotations.
The Berlin-based company is likely to sell shares worth at
least 300 million euros ($331 million), two people familiar with
the deal said on Wednesday.
HelloFresh delivers meal ingredients and recipes for dishes
such as cheeky chicken chow mein and warming lentil moussaka,
priced as low as 4 pounds ($6) apiece, to subscribers in seven
European countries, as well as in Australia, Canada and the
United States.
Majority owner Rocket Internet, a global
e-commerce investor, said HelloFresh was planning to sell newly
issued shares in a capital increase.
HelloFresh also said revenue swelled 384 percent to 198
million euros in the first nine months of 2015, while losses
rose to 58 million from 8.5 million a year before.
It said it was expecting fourth-quarter revenue to top the
previous three months by between 15 and 20 percent and intends
to use the proceeds of its forthcoming initial public offering
(IPO) to fund growth.
"In only four years, we have managed to disrupt the
traditional food supply chain and build a global company,"
co-founder and CEO Dominik Richter said.
HelloFresh's offering comes after digital classifieds group
Scout24 was able to complete its float as planned in wobbly
markets.
By contrast, companies like container shipper Hapag-Lloyd
, plastics maker Covestro and automotive
supplier Schaeffler have had to curb their
capital-raising ambitions due to waning investor demand.
In the third quarter, HelloFresh delivered 13 million meals
to its 530,000 active subscribers, up from 3.2 million meals and
115,000 subscribers in the year-earlier period.
Last month, HelloFresh was valued at 2.6 billion euros in a
funding round, while U.S. peer Blue Apron, which sells 3 million
meals per month, in June secured funding which valued it at more
than $2 billion.
The "ready to cook" meal delivery craze has already featured
its share of failed start-ups, as several early California-based
start-ups including Pop-Up Pantry, Chefler and Fresh Dish shut
down over the past two years.
Remaining U.S. players face competition from similar
companies such as Munchery, which has raised $117 million in
venture financing. It got its start delivering pre-made
chef-made meals but is now moving into the make-you-own-meal
market.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are organising
the IPO with the help of JP Morgan and UBS.
($1 = 0.9063 euros)
($1 = 0.6538 pounds)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)