FRANKFURT Nov 8 "Ready to cook" meal delivery
company HelloFresh has put its planned flotation on hold,
discouraged by wobbly equity markets, two people familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Investors have become sceptical about the company's proposed
value, the sources said.
The German company announced plans at the end of last month
to seek a Frankfurt stock market listing to fund its rapid
global expansion, in a bid to capitalise on rising consumer
demand for convenience and investor appetite for tech
flotations.
The company declined to comment.
HelloFresh delivers meal ingredients and recipes for dishes
such as "cheeky chicken chow mein" and "warming lentil
moussaka", priced as low as 4 pounds ($6) apiece, to subscribers
in seven European countries, as well as in Australia, Canada and
the United States.
It is majority owned by Rocket Internet, a global
e-commerce investor.
HelloFresh's revenue swelled 384 percent to 198 million
euros in the first nine months of 2015, while losses rose to 58
million from 8.5 million a year before.
A number of German companies such as container shipper
Hapag-Lloyd, plastics maker Covestro and
automotive supplier Schaeffler have debuted on the
stock market this year only after curbing their capital-raising
ambitions due to waning investor demand.
In September, HelloFresh was valued at 2.6 billion euros in
a funding round, while U.S. peer Blue Apron in June secured
funding which valued it at more than $2 billion.
($1 = 0.6538 pound)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)