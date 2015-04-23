April 23 Oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne
Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
demand for its high-tech rigs remained resilient despite the
slump in crude prices.
Net profit fell to $149.5 million, or $1.37 per share, in
the second quarter ended March 31, from $174.6 million, or
$1.59, a year earlier.
Excluding gains of about $47 million related to early
termination of contracts and other items, the company earned 96
cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 79 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue fell marginally to $883.1 million but beat
analysts' average estimate of $764.5 million.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)