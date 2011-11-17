* Q4 EPS $1.11 vs est $1.04
* Q4 rev up 25 pct
* Signs agreements with 3 cos to build 17 rigs
* Forecasts 2012 Capex at $1.1 bln, up 58 pct from last year
Nov 17 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne
Inc forecast higher demand from the oil and gas drilling
boom in U.S. shales and signed contracts to buy 17 new rigs.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich sees 2012 capital
expenditure at about $1.1 billion, up 58 percent from last year,
and said at least three-fourths of the amount will be spent on
the new rigs.
"We see a lot of demand in Eagle Ford and the Permian and
the Bakken, so you would think there could be rig count growth,"
a company executive said on a conference call with analysts.
As exploration and production companies move towards oil and
liquids-rich targets, they are seeking increasingly complex well
designs, helping companies like Helmerich which make highly
specialized rigs.
The company, which has contracted 47 flexRigs this year,
said its fourth-quarter results were boosted by deployment of
these highly mobile rigs with advanced drilling technologies.
However, Helmerich shares were down 1 percent $54.39 in
afternoon trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Fourth-quarter net profit was $1.11 a share. Analysts on
average had expected the company to earn $1.04 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $700.7 million, compared with
analysts' estimates of $674.1 million.
