* Q1 adj EPS $1.29 vs est EPS $1.16
* Q1 op rev up 23 percent to $732.6 mln
* Q1 op rev from U.S. land segment rose 30 pct
Jan 31 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne
Inc posted market-topping results for the third straight
quarter and said it was upbeat about its drilling services
despite falling gas prices as it builds rigs to cater to the
industry-wide shift to oil- and liquids-rich plays.
Shares of the company were up as much as 7 percent in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich said it has signed
agreements with two production companies to build and operate
three more FlexRigs in the United States, adding to the 37
FlexRigs under construction.
The onshore oil and gas driller has been focusing on
specialized rigs, which are in demand as the industry moves to
oil- and liquids-rich plays.
Oilfield services majors Schlumberger and
Halliburton have expressed concerns about the outlook
for U.S. drilling in light of decade-low natural gas prices.
Natural gases prices have fallen 25 percent in the
last three months to average at $2.586 on the New York
Mercantile Exchange.
The company's revenue from U.S. land operations, which makes
up for more than 80 percent of its total sales, rose 30 percent
to $617.8 million. Rig utilization at the segment rose to 91
percent from 84 percent last year.
For the first quarter the company earned $1.29 per share, on
an adjusted basis, higher than analyst expectations of $1.16,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Helmerich & Payne shares, which have risen about 11 percent
since it last reported its earnings, were trading up 4 percent
at $62.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.