July 27 Contract driller Helmerich & Payne Inc's quarterly profit rose 37 percent as higher drilling activity and lower rig expenses boosted margins at its U.S. land operations.

Income from continuing operations rose to $149.9 million, or $1.38 per share, in the third quarter, from $109.8 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $819.8 million.