ZURICH, July 7 Swiss insurer Helvetia
is to buy rival Nationale Suisse in a deal worth 1.4
billion Swiss francs ($1.57 billion).
Helvetia, Switzerland's third largest insurer by gross
premiums, will offer 80 Swiss francs per Nationale Suisse share,
representing a premium of 26 percent to Friday's closing price,
the insurer said on Monday.
Helvetia, which sells life and property and casualty
insurance, is already the second-largest shareholder in
Basel-based National Suisse with an 18.7 percent stake.
Nationale Suisse's board of directors recommended that their
shareholders, which include Swiss Mobiliar and insurer Baloise
, accept the offer.
Helvetia's offer is made up of 52 francs per share in cash
plus an equity component, which will create up to 1.22 million
new Helvetia shares in total, the insurer said.
National Suisse shares rose 24.8 percent to 79.25 Swiss
francs per share by 0850 GMT. Helvetia's share were down by 0.7
percent to 408.75 Swiss francs per share.
The combined group will have estimated annual profits of
more than 500 million Swiss francs ($560 million) and premiums
of 9 billion, Helvetia said.
Nationale Suisse, which employs around 1,900 people, has 20
subsidiaries and branches in markets across Europe as well as in
Asia and Latin America.
"Even though today's transaction makes sense from a
strategic point of view, reinforcing the cash-generative Swiss
non-life market and strengthening Helvetia's focus on selected
foreign niches ... the price to be paid appears to be rather on
the expensive side above the one paid for Winterthur when
acquired by Axa in 2006," analysts at J. Safra Sarasin said in a
note to clients.
Helvetia said the deal would allow for annual cost savings
of 100 million to 200 million Swiss francs. The transaction is
expected to close in the second half of 2014 subject to
shareholder and regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.8944 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane
Merriman)