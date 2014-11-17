Nov 17 Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl

* Says cuts 2014 land sales target by 33 percent to 128 hectares (316 acres) due to domestic political unrest, which delays the government's approval of new investment projects, president and CEO David Nardone told reporters

* Says aims for land sales of 1,200 and 1,500 rai (192-240 hectares) in 2015 due to improving investment sentiment

* Says plan to spend 6 billion baht ($183 million) in 2015 on buying land and in power plant projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7900 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)