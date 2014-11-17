BANGKOK Nov 17 Thai warehouse developer WHA Corp said on Monday it planned to acquire industrial land developer Hemaraj Land and Development PCL to create the country's largest factory and warehouse operator in a deal worth an estimated 44 billion baht ($1.34 billion).

WHA said in a statement it had reached an agreement to buy a 22.53 percent stake in Hemaraj from its major shareholders at 4.50 baht per share. WHA will then make a tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Hemaraj at the same price.

Hemaraj shares closed at 4.44 baht on Friday.

WHA said its statement it planned to finance the acquisition by raise up to 8.8 billion baht via a rights issue, as well as arranging loans.

