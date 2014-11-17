* Expects acquisition to be completed in March 2015

* To finance acquisition via rights issue, loan

* Deal to create biggest Thai factory, warehouse operator (Adds company comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Nov 17 Thai warehouse developer WHA Corp said on Monday it planned to buy Hemaraj Land and Development PCL for up to 44 billion baht ($1.34 billion) in a deal that would create the country's largest factory and storage operator.

The acquisition will enable WHA to expand into industrial estates as part of its drive to become a fully integrated warehouse developer and serve clients in Southeast Asia, the company said.

Hemaraj, valued $1.31 billion on the Thai bourse, runs several industrial areas, mostly in the eastern provinces of Rayong and Chonburi, home to factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors.

WHA, the market leader in building bespoke warehouses for lease, said in a statement it had reached an agreement to buy a 22.53 percent stake in Hemaraj from its major shareholders at 4.50 baht per share.

WHA will then make a tender offer to buy the remaining shares in Hemaraj at the same price, the company said, adding the acquisition was expected to be completed in March 2015.

The price represents a 1.35 percent premium to Hemaraj's closing price on Friday of 4.44 baht a share. The Stock Exchange of Thailand halted trading in WHA and Hemaraj on Monday after the deal was announced.

WHA planned to finance the acquisition by raise up to 8.8 billion baht via a rights issue, as well as arranging loans.

"We are confident that we can get more than a 50 percent stake in Hemaraj. In that case, we need to seek a loan of at least 14 billion baht," WHA Chief Executive Somyos Anantaprayoon told a news conference.

Siam Commercial Bank, financial adviser of WHA, will offer loans to the company, Somyos said.

Chief financial officer Arttavit Chalermsaphayakorn said WHA's profit and revenue will double after the merger. The two companies which will have a combined revenue of 14 billion baht.

WHA, valued at $1.15 billion on the Thai bourse, acquired Equinox office tower from Major Development PCL for 2.05 billion baht in June. The company is also considering plan to invest in Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia, Somyos said.

($1 = 32.7600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)