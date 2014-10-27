BANGKOK Oct 27 Thailand's stock exchange halted
on Monday trading in shares of industrial estate developer
Hemaraj Land and Development PCL and WHA Corp
after the companies failed to clarify a news report
about a possible acquisition.
A local newspaper reported on Monday that WHA was in talks
to acquire a listed company with market value of about 50
billion baht ($1.5 billion).
The report sparked speculation that Hemaraj was the target,
which helped push Hemaraj shares up more than 4 percent in early
trade.
Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to
factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors,
while WHA is market leader in the development of premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease.
($1 = 32.4100 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)