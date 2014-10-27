* WHA says in talks with several companies about
BANGKOK Oct 27 Thailand's stock exchange halted
on Monday trading in shares of industrial estate developer
Hemaraj Land and Development PCL and WHA Corp
after the companies failed to clarify a news report
about a possible acquisition.
A local newspaper reported on Monday that WHA was in talks
to acquire a listed company with market value of about 50
billion baht ($1.5 billion).
Both companies, when contacted by Reuters, neither confirmed
or denied the report.
The report had sparked speculation that the target was
Hemaraj, whose market capitalisation was around 45 billion baht.
Hemaraj shares rose to a more than a 19-month high in early
trade on Monday.
Hemaraj runs several big industrial estates, home to
factories for companies including Ford Motor and General Motors,
while WHA is market leader in the development of premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease.
WHA Chief Executive Somyos Anantaprayoon told Reuters his
company was looking to buy several listed and unlisted
companies, as part of its drive to become a fully integrated
warehouse developer and serve clients in Southeast Asia.
He did not confirm nor deny that Hemaraj was one of the
company's targets.
"I can't tell you which company we are considering (to buy).
What we can say is it's a company which has some hidden value
and share prices are undervalued," Somyos said, adding that the
WHA board will consider an acquisition deal in the middle of
November.
Hemaraj President and Chief Executive David Nardone told
Reuters in an email that the company "has no news to report".
Hemaraj shares have risen 15 percent in the past three
months on expectations that the company would benefit from the
military government's drive to promote investment.
($1 = 32.4100 Thai baht)
