Dec 18 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB

* Soderport Fastigheter extends and expands credit facility

* Soderport Fastigheter has reached agreement on a revolving credit facility totaling MSEK 3,000

* The facility will extend until 2020 and is provided by Swedbank

* The facility creates the basis for continued development of the Soderport Group, while simultaneously reducing the financial risk for the company