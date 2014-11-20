STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa announces preference share issue of SEK 975 mln, if a strong demand, the offer may be increased by an additional amount of up to SEK 650 mln

* The offer is directed to the general public in Sweden and to institutional investors in Sweden and internationally, including Hemfosa's existing.

* The subscription price has been set to SEK 325 per preference share and the yearly dividend amounts to SEK 20 per preference share, implying an annual yield for the preference shares of 6.2 per cent.

* The subscription period runs from 21 November, 2014 until 2 December, 2014 for the general public in Sweden and from 21 November, 2014 until 3 December, 2014 for institutional investors

Expected first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is 12 December, 2014