Dec 23 Hemfosa Fastigheter AB

* Says reaches reaches conditional agreement on divestment of logistics properties at a value of approximately SEK 900 mln.

* The nine logistics properties encompass a total of about 116,000 sqm of leasable area and are situated in eight locations in southern, western and central Sweden.

* The agreement is contingent on the purchaser's financing until January 20, 2015.