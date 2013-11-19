BRIEF-Hiday Hidaka's sales probably climbed 5 percent for year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
Nov 19 Hemisphere Energy Corp : * Announces third quarter 2013 results * Q3 revenue rose 56 percent to C$3.2 million * Says achieved quarterly production rate of 461 boe/d with an 82% oil and ngl
weighting * Qtrly earnings per share $0.02 * Q3 earnings per share view C$0.01, revenue view C$3.0 million -- Thomson
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.
