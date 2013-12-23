BRIEF-Lenovo to invest over $1.2 bln in R&D into AI, IoT - Nikkei
* Lenovo Group will invest over $1.2 billion in research and development into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data over next four years - Nikkei
Dec 23 Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co Ltd
Dec 23 Henan Lotus Flower Gourmet Powder Co Ltd

* Says lock-up period for 78.3 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Dec 27
April 14 Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.