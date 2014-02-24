SHANGHAI Feb 24 China's largest meat processor
Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd said
its 2013 net profit rose 33.7 percent, boding well for an
initial public offering by its parent WH Group Ltd which is
expected to be the biggest Hong Kong listing since 2010.
Annual net profit rose to 3.86 billion yuan ($633.68
million) due to lower input costs which boosted margins, the
company said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange on
Monday.
China is the world's biggest pork consumer and estimated per
capita spending on meat, poultry and processed products more
than doubled to 1,184 yuan ($190) in 2012 to six years
previously as the number of affluent Chinese also increased.
Parent WH Group, formerly known as Shuanghui International
Holdings Ltd, last year acquired U.S. pork producer Smithfield
Foods Inc, which had sales of $13.2 billion in the fiscal year
ended April 2013.
($1 = 6.0914 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada and
Miral Fahmy)