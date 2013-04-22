April 22 Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson
Group Plc is preparing to sell or float construction
company John Laing, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Henderson, which acquired John Laing in 2006, was not
available to comment on the matter.
Sky News said John Laing is expected to be offloaded next
year, a sale process which will include the appointment of
several investment banks. ()
Whether or not Henderson would float John Laing depends on
market conditions, Sky said, citing people close to Henderson.
Sky News said John Laing specializes in running private
finance initiative projects and has been involved in some of the
UK's biggest road and hospital developments.