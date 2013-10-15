LONDON Oct 15 Anglo Australian asset manager Henderson Group has recruited a new investment chief, Rob Gambi, one of its own former senior managers who returns from UBS's asset management arm.

Henderson said in a statement on Tuesday Gambi will join as Chief Investment Officer from UBS Global Asset Management where he ran $230 billion in funds as head of fixed income.

Gambi, 55, spent much of his career at Australian funds house AMP Asset Management which acquired Henderson in 1998 and first joined in Sydney in 1989.

He first moved to London in 1991 and was head of fixed income at the combined entity when he left after a cancer diagnosis in 2002.

A sabbatical followed successful treatment and he joined UBS in 2006.

AMP and Henderson demerged in 2003.

"His global knowledge is a critical attraction to us as we continue the development of our international businesses," Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica said.