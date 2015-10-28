Oct 28 Henderson Global Investors, asset management arm of Henderson Group Plc, appointed Alex Mander as associate director for its institutional business, to work with UK based consultants.

Alex, who has six years of industry experience, joins from Daiwa SB Investments (UK) Ltd where he worked as a business development manager. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)