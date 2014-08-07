LONDON Aug 7 UK fund manager Henderson Group said on Thursday that assets under management grew 10 percent in the first half of the year and the outlook for its business was strong.

The company said assets were 74.7 billion pounds ($125.80 billion)in the six months to end-June, from 67.9 billion pounds in the year earlier period, boosted by net inflows of 5 billion pounds.

Institutional client net inflows of in the period of 300 million pounds marked an improvement on the previous year's 2 billion pounds in net outflows, it said in a statement.

Underlying pretax profit in the period was 90.7 million pounds, up from 88.5 million a year earlier and the company said it would pay an interim dividend of 2.6 pence a share, up from 2.15 pence last year.

The company said markets were currently fairly benign and it saw good levels of client activity. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Richa Naidu)