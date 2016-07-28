* Henderson increases assets to 95 bln stg in six months

* Britain's referendum on EU caused accelerated retail outflows

* USD, euro and AUD currency moves countered negative market moves

By Maiya Keidan

LONDON, July 28 British fund manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 3 percent rise in first-half assets under management, as demand from institutions helped offset weaker retail demand after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Currency gains in the euro, dollar and Australian dollar boosted assets after the Brexit vote on June 23 hit the value of the pound, to help take total assets to 95 billion pounds ($125.19 billion) in the six months to end-June.

Institutional investors added money in the second quarter to its fixed income and equities strategies in the United States, Australia and Britain, it said, although the weaker retail demand fuelled net outflows of 2 billion pounds in the period.

Along with other asset managers, Henderson suspended its UK Property Fund on July 5 after retail outflows accelerated following a change in sentiment after the EU referendum.

"The first half was dominated by widespread market uncertainty in the run up to the UK referendum," said Henderson Chief Executive Andrew Formica. "Clients pulled back from investing in European assets and UK property, particularly after the referendum result."

"Our institutional flows turned positive in the second quarter, with a positive pipeline."

Underlying pretax profit in the period fell to 100.5 million pounds from 117.4 million pounds in the year-earlier period, primarily caused by lower performance fees, and it said it would pay a 3.20 pence a share dividend.

Despite the market volatility caused by the Brexit vote, Henderson said it expected it to have only a minimal impact on its operations. ($1 = 0.7588 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop and Adrian Croft)