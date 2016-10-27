LONDON Oct 27 London-based fund manager
Henderson Group said on Thursday that third-quarter
assets under management rose 6 percent, buoyed by positive
market moves and currency gains after a slide in the value of
sterling.
However the firm - which agreed earlier in October to buy
U.S. rival Janus Capital to create a firm with $6
billion in assets - said it had seen retail investors pull just
over 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) from its funds.
While that was partially offset by net inflows of 400
million pounds from its larger institutional clients, it still
posted net outflows of just over 600 million pounds.
The long-term investment performance of its funds remained
strong, it said in a statement, with 77 percent of funds
outperforming over three years.
"This quarter's retail outflows were concentrated in the
period immediately after the UK Referendum," said Andrew
Formica, Chief Executive of Henderson, adding its pipeline of
institutional business in the fourth quarter was strong.
Formica also said he was pleased with investors' support for
the firm's merger with Janus.
