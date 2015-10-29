SocGen's ALD declares intent for stock market flotation
PARIS, May 12 ALD, the car leasing unit of French bank Societe Generale (SocGen), said on Friday it has registered its intention with the French markets regulator AMF for a flotation.
Oct 29 Henderson Group Plc
* Says assets under management of 81.5 bln stg, down from 82.1 bln at end June, with market weakness outweighing new business gains.
* Says net inflows of 1.3 bln stg, driven by strong performance in retail.
* Says investment performance remained strong, with 82 pct of funds outperforming over three years.
* Says acquisitions of Perennial Fixed Interest and Perennial Growth Management in Australia on track to close on Nov. 1.
* Says expects market conditions to remain challenging and regulatory oversight of asset managers to continue to intensify.
* Says flows remained strong in Q3 at 1.3 bln stg, but were more than offset by market and FX losses of 1.9 bln stg.
* Says net flows into UK retail ranges remained consistent with previous quarters at 400 mln stg.
* Says institutional flows are expected to be negative in Q4, driven by planned roll-off of private equity assets of around 420 mln stg and a net negative short-term pipeline. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
