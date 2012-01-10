LONDON Jan 10 The manager running
Henderson Global Investors' equity hedge fund is
sticking with his bets on oil and gas and mining shares, despite
the fund losing more than 40 percent in 2011 after a number of
mis-timed leveraged punts.
Stephen Peak's European Absolute Return Fund, which wagers
money on stock prices rising or falling, fell 42 percent versus
around an 8 percent drop in the HFRI Equity Hedge (Total) Index.
Peak, who is also Head of Pan European Equities at
Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson, made leveraged bets,
which involve borrowing money to increase the size of positions,
that share prices would rise, including oil giant BP.
But sovereign debt jitters sparked a sell-off in volatile
oil and gas stocks, particularly the mid-cap exploration firms
which Peak favours, and where exiting institutional money caused
a liquidity crunch and further price falls.
"He's (Peak) scaled some of the positions down, but he still
thinks fundamentally these stocks are massively undervalued. The
problem has been the macro environment," Paul Graham, Global
Head of Hedge Funds at Henderson, said.
Investors in Peak's fund, which runs around $115 million in
assets, have experienced a roller coaster ride in recent years,
with the fund losing 39 percent in 2008, and then rising 110 in
2009 and 43 percent in 2010, according to Lipper data.
"He has an unique style in so much as he is massively
conviction," Graham told Reuters. "In a lot of ways it is
similar to 2008, Stephen retained a high level of conviction
post the crisis and the fund rebounded very, very strongly."
Peak's fund ran a net long position of between 75 and 110
percent during the year, while his gross position, which
measures the fund's use of leverage, averaged some 270 percent,
much higher than most funds in the sector.
In times of uncertainty managers usually lower gross
position to cut the size of the risks they have in the market.
The fund is currently net long 70 percent and its gross is
around 220 percent, Graham said.
"In volatile market conditions, the higher the gross, the
bigger the problems can be... Stephen was pretty comfortable and
confident with the portfolio, but obviously was proved to be
very wrong," Graham said.
Peak is not alone in suffering a tough 2011. John Paulson,
one of the biggest stars of the $2 trillion dollar hedge fund
industry, lost more than half the capital in one of his firm's
biggest funds, people familiar with the strategy said.
Flows into and out of Peak's fund remained relatively stable
in 2011, Graham said.