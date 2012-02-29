* Net outflows 6.4 billion stg in 2011
* AUM up 4 pct to 64.3 bln stg
* Underlying pretax profit up 58 pct, operating margin 36.3
pct
LONDON, Feb 29 British-Australian fund
manager Henderson Group L saw earnings lifted by nine
months of contributions from former rival Gartmore, acquired
last year, offsetting clients withdrawing funds as the Euro zone
crisis hit sentiment.
Underlying pre-tax profits were up 58 percent to 159.2
million pounds as Gartmore's boost and broader corporate cost
controls helped lift the operating margin to 36.3 percent,
Henderson said in its earnings statement for 2011.
The absorption of Gartmore also helped boost management fees
by 28 percent to 360.5 million pounds and transaction fees were
up 39 percent to 51.1 million pounds.
Meanwhile, the firm's hedge funds contributed a 52 percent
lift in performance fees to 65.2 million pounds.
Total assets managed by the firm stood at 64.3 billion
pounds, including 15.7 billion pounds added via the Gartmore
merger.
But the group suffered net outflows of funds during the year
amounting to 6.4 billion pounds as investor sentiment was
brought low by the Euro zone debt crisis in the second half of
2011.
Henderson shares closed on Tuesday at 128.3 pence.